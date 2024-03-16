Curated Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,153.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,610,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,175,000 after buying an additional 4,242,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,524,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,330,000 after buying an additional 1,816,916 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter valued at $23,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,450,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,780,000 after buying an additional 1,148,338 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,272,000 after buying an additional 1,125,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,784.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,784.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $274,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,400,588 shares of company stock worth $277,607,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 1.3 %

CWAN stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. 1,823,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,575. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.