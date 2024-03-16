Curated Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,891,607 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,010,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,273. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.