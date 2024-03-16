Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 0.3% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $515.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $506.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.43. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $354.83 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

