Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,505 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.17. 1,001,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,837. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.10 and its 200 day moving average is $166.15. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $180.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

