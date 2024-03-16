Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $4.07 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $190.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $548.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $191.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.11.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

