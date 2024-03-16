Curbstone Financial Management Corp Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $167.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.66. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.