Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Paul J. Ferdenzi Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CW opened at $242.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $157.72 and a 1 year high of $244.65.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

