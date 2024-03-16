Czech National Bank Buys 115 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $162.18 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $168.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.98.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.