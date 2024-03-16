Czech National Bank Buys 160 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.71.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $149.74 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $260.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.33. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 115.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

