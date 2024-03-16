Czech National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $544.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $563.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.94. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $617.39.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. MSCI’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $578.21.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

