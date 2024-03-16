Czech National Bank Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Realty Income by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Realty Income by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 62,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in Realty Income by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 89,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Realty Income by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.65%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on O shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

