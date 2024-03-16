D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,783,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.40. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.