Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $270.00

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 270 ($3.46) and traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.52). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.46), with a volume of 105,747 shares changing hands.

Daily Mail and General Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 270 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 270. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market cap of £569.15 million and a P/E ratio of 0.42.

Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

