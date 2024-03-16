Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Boosted by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 3.3% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $31,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,718,427,000 after purchasing an additional 866,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,185,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,449 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,221,386,000 after purchasing an additional 559,056 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,793,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $184.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.25. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $259.00.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

