Danone (EPA:BN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.59

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €57.59 ($63.29) and traded as high as €59.61 ($65.51). Danone shares last traded at €59.54 ($65.43), with a volume of 1,112,499 shares traded.
Danone Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €60.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.63.
Danone Company Profile
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.
