Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) COO Adam Blitzer Sells 20,892 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,686,293.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,166,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Datadog Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $120.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.17 and a 200 day moving average of $110.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,003.50 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

