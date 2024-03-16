Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 37,168 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 37,168 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $4,779,061.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at $37,341,174.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Monday, February 12th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $15,262,768.40.

On Monday, December 18th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $15,658,064.95.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $120.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,003.50 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,748,000 after purchasing an additional 734,539 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $901,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.