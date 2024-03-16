Decred Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.97 or 0.00038095 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Decred has a market cap of $413.61 million and $4.81 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00116233 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00018705 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002918 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,924,599 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

