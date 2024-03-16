Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.54.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $43.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average is $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

