Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Releases Earnings Results

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 232.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Desktop Metal updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Desktop Metal Trading Up 5.8 %

NYSE:DM opened at $0.65 on Friday. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $211.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

