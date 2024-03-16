Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Destination XL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of Destination XL Group stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. Destination XL Group has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $225.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Destination XL Group news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,040.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 5,241,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,516 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,239,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,052,000 after buying an additional 3,094,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,819,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after buying an additional 170,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,057,000 after buying an additional 531,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,980,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 290,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

