Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 318,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.53. 434,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,264. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.