Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.31% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 212,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

DISV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.62. 141,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

