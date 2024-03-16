Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.26

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.26 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22). Directa Plus shares last traded at GBX 17.20 ($0.22), with a volume of 62,837 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.73. The firm has a market cap of £11.73 million, a PE ratio of -295.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50.
Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, textile, composites, elastomers, battery, paints, and tires applications.
