Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Trading Up 3.5%

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.01 and last traded at $32.01. Approximately 18,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 53,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $405.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.00 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Distribution Solutions Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGR. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 307.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

Featured Stories

