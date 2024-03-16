Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 107.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,778 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.40.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

