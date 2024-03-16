Diversified Trust Co Buys 15,872 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $64,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $168.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.02 and a 12-month high of $174.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.02.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

