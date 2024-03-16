Diversified Trust Co Buys 47,217 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 552.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,217 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in NetApp by 40.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 3.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,416. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP opened at $102.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.79. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.81 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

