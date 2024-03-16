Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Down 1.6 %

MAR opened at $244.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.74. The company has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $253.12.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,378,695.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.