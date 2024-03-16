Diversified Trust Co Has $10.02 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $78.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $72.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

