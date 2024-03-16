Diversified Trust Co Increases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $88.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.58 and a 200 day moving average of $89.74. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

