Diversified Trust Co Increases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 28.1% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after buying an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,108,000 after buying an additional 54,626 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

DXCM stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $491,800.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,452,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,567,355.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,496,624.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $491,800.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,452,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,498 shares of company stock worth $23,441,441 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

