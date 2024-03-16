Diversified Trust Co Purchases 801 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Chevron by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $155.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $288.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.23.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

