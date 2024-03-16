Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,356 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 over the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $244.07 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $253.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.66 and its 200 day moving average is $216.74.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.