Diversified Trust Co Sells 148 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $158.40 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.64. The company has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

