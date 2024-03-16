Diversified Trust Co Sells 330 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $743.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.33 billion, a PE ratio of 88.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $421.50 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $761.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $669.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

