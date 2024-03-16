Diversified Trust Co Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,991 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $492.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $584.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.52.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

