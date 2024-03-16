Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. Dollar General’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $151.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.56.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.68.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

