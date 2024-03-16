Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. reduced its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,292 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $13,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,708,000 after buying an additional 682,697 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,195,000 after buying an additional 1,393,129 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,857,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 189,528 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,835,000 after purchasing an additional 862,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,727 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.47. The company had a trading volume of 726,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,925. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.15.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

