Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.77. The stock had a trading volume of 32,816,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,077,527. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

