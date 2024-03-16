Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Sells 33,449 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,449 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 0.9% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 185.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after buying an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 130.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after buying an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

T stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. 93,104,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,098,090. The company has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.