Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.15

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 70481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.
Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.92%.
About Douglas Dynamics
Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.
