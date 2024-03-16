Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.15

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 70481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.92%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

About Douglas Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 93.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4,670.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.