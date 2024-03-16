Drumz (LON:DRUM) Trading 16.7% Higher

Shares of Drumz plc (LON:DRUM – Get Free Report) traded up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.90 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11). 5,934,088 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,171% from the average session volume of 466,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Drumz Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £36.73 million, a P/E ratio of -875.00 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.75.

Drumz Company Profile

Drumz plc, formerly known as, Energiser Investments plc, is a venture capital firm specializing in Mid Venture and Growth companies, real estate, whole loan or mezzanine finance in acquisition or development situations. The firm seeks to invest in technology sector, Software with a preference for SaaS business models delivering Cyber security, Big Data or Artificial Intelligence services and solutions, real estate sector.

