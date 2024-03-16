DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.05

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.05 and last traded at $47.05, with a volume of 38079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.

DXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.67.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $407.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 631,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,314,334.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 216.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 51.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

