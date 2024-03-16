dYdX Price Tops $3.65 on Major Exchanges (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. dYdX has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $70.67 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can now be purchased for $3.65 or 0.00005405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 536,043,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,821,714 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.trade. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official message board is dydx.forum.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralised exchange (DEX) that has significantly contributed to the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem by offering advanced trading options such as perpetual contract trading and margin trading. Founded by Antonio Juliano in 2017, dYdX leverages StarkEx for scalability and efficiency, facilitating leveraged trading with reduced gas fees on a non-custodial platform. The transition to the dYdX Chain, a Cosmos SDK-based proof-of-stake blockchain, marks a pivotal evolution in the utility of the DYDX token. This migration expands its role from primarily serving as a governance token on Ethereum to a multi-faceted Layer 1 token on the dYdX Chain, encompassing staking, network security, and governance functionalities. The community-driven move to adopt DYDX as the Layer 1 token signifies a step towards more scalable, secure, and user-governed financial services in the crypto space.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

