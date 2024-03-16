dYdX Price Tops $3.65 on Major Exchanges (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. dYdX has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $70.67 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can now be purchased for $3.65 or 0.00005405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000698 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
dYdX Token Profile
dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 536,043,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,821,714 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.trade. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official message board is dydx.forum.
Buying and Selling dYdX
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for dYdX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dYdX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.