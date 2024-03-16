EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EchoStar

EchoStar Stock Down 4.0 %

SATS stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($7.50). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 36.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 732.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EchoStar will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EchoStar

In other EchoStar news, Director James Defranco purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $1,482,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 306,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,699.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EchoStar by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 43.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,734,000 after acquiring an additional 93,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,102,000 after acquiring an additional 63,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 2,809.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.