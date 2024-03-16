EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Price Down 8.9%

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.09 and last traded at $14.09. Approximately 1,354,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,870,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SATS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

EchoStar Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($7.50). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 36.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 732.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $1,482,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 306,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,699.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,046,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,055,000 after purchasing an additional 581,159 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 43,489 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Featured Stories

