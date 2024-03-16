Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $226.77 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.87 and a twelve month high of $227.27. The firm has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

