Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 37.100- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 37.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $569.36.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $512.77 on Friday. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $516.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $495.30 and a 200-day moving average of $471.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.