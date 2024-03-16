Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.35. The stock had a trading volume of 576,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,186. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $246.52. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.04 and a 200 day moving average of $222.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

